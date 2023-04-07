Search icon
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director Farhad Samji defends Salman Khan's looks in film: 'It's not used as gimmick'

Farhad Samji talks about directing Salman Khan and defends his three looks in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Farhad Samji-Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2023. The movie’s songs are already ruling the hearts of people and Salman’s young look is a treat to watch. The movie is all set to release on April 21 and fans can’t wait to watch it in theatres. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and the filmmaker recently revealed tips on how one should direct Salman Khan.

In an interview with Indian Express, Farhad Samji talked about directing a film that stars Salman Khan and said, “Salman Khan’s stardom is so huge it does play on your mind. His fans are also like bouncing boards. You have to leave no stone unturned and play all your cards accordingly because that pressure is there.”

The filmmaker further added, “Whenever you direct Salman Khan, you need to be aware that the chair you are sitting on shouldn’t be the director’s chair but the seat of a cinema hall. As an audience if I am sitting on that chair in a theatre, what do I want? If Salman sir is about to deliver a dialogue, then I need a buildup and for that a high-speed shot, a back shot. This thought process is required, especially when you shoot an action sequence.”

Farhad Samji continued, “Salman Khan is a megastar, but at the end of the day, he is also playing a character in the script. We can’t always try to only do fan service because then the story will go flat. There has to be an amalgamation, where we handle the stardom and be true to the character. Like when you see the film, you will realize why Salman has three looks in it–long hair, bearded, clean shaven. There is a proper reason for it. It is not used as a gimmick at all, it was the need of the story.”

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director talked about the film and said, “I was having a jamming session with sir one day and we came up with this idea, so we started developing it. It was something we were truly kicked about, and everything started to fall into place. It is a big film with a huge cast, but we also managed to get all the dates. We wanted South castings, like Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu and it just happened so smoothly. I must share that Salman Khan has gone all out for this film. It is a boon for me, the way he has been there as an actor and a producer.”

Other than Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde and Vijay Sethupathi along with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram and is scheduled to hit the theatres this Eid, on April 21, 2023. 

