Watch: Salman Khan reunites with Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event

It was Salman Khan’s Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla who caught everyone's attention at the trailer launch event of much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Monday, released the trailer of his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar. 

At the trailer launch, who caught everyone’s attention was Salman Khan’s Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla. She was seen hugging the actor at the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday. The video of the same is now going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “#salmankhan #bhumikachawla ek sath.”

Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Love Their Chemistry In Tere Naam.” The second one said, “Radhe and Nirjara in parallel universe.” For the unversed, Shehnaaz is making her big Bollywood debut with Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Salman continues to advise Gill about 'moving on' in her life.

On Monday, April 10, Salman Khan attended the trailer launch event with the rest of the cast, including Shehnaaz. During the press conference, the host asked Shehnaaz to talk about her dream debut with Salman Khan. As the actress was about to speak, Salman looked at her and said, "Main toh keh raha hoon, move on kar jao...move on! (I'm telling you to move on)." Shehnaaz agreed with him, and said, "Ho gayi (I did)." 

Later, Salman again advised Shehnaaz to move on and he explained his statement in a cryptic manner. "Main toh chahta hu ki tum move on kar jau...kyuki mujhe aisa lag raha hai....yeh sab cheezein main notice karta hu. Jab apne baare mein notice karta hu, aap logo ke baare mein bhi notice kar sakta hu. Apne friends ka bhi pata chal jaata hai, ki yeh toh gayi (I want that she should move on, because I am getting this feeling... I can notice it, I can sense it even among the friend, that's he's up to no good)." Later he said, "Mere ko zyada bolna nahi chaiye (I should shut up)," and laughed. 

Read|Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'move on,' fans feel cryptic advice is about Sidharth Shukla

