Chakda Xpress star Anushka Sharma gives a glimpse of 'night shoot'

File Photo

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma dropped a picture on her social media from the sets of the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. Taking to Instagram Story, the actor featured the team on the sets while shooting.

Sharing the picture, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Night Shoot. Yaya." From romantic comedies to hardcore suspense thrillers, Anushka has delivered some impactful performances over the years and she will be next seen in the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka praised the cricketer Jhulan Goswami on her birthday. The fast-bowler, who celebrated her 40th birthday on November 25, received a warm and heartfelt wish from the "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" actress.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to share a message to the cricketer on her birthday. "Happy Birthday Champ!", Anushka wrote. "It’s been such a privilege to know you.. You are a generation-defining cricketer who has levelled the playing field for women cricketers in India. More power to you!" she added.

Earlier in September, Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami played her final international cricket game against the England women's cricket team at the iconic cricket stadium Lord's in London on September 24. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, ensured a clean sweep and won the match by 12 runs finishing the ODI series as 3-0.

Therefore, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures of Jhulan. Along with the photos, she also penned down an emotional note that read, "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket." Jhulan too reacted to her post and wrote, "Thank you so much" in the comments section.

For the unversed, The 40-year-old Indian pacer made her international debut in 2002 and since then, she has represented India in five World Cups in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022. Before her last match, she had said that not winning World Cup for the nation will be her "only regret" in her cricket career.

Also read: Anushka Sharma praises about Virat Kohli's smashing gameplay at ICC T20 World Cup

Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. (With inputs from ANI)