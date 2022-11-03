Anushka Sharma praises about Virat Kohli's smashing gameplay at ICC T20 World Cup

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is proud of her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, and she's celebrating the latter's glorious contribution to ICC T20 World Cup. After Kohli took his team India towards victory, Anushka celebrated the innings of her husband. On her social media, Anushka shared photos of the cricket match, with Kohli on-strike. Sharma added heart emojis to the photo. In another photo, Sharma shared the stats of Kohli.

Check out the photos

After the Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (October 23), Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actres Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and penned a message. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !!"

After India's victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Twitter was bombarded with memes when India came out as a victor. Group 2 of the ICC competition, in which India is presently participating, includes South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and Pakistan