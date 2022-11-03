Anushka Sharma praises about Virat Kohli's smashing gameplay at ICC T20 World Cup

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
Anushka Sharma is proud of her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, and she's celebrating the latter's glorious contribution to ICC T20 World Cup. After Kohli took his team India towards victory, Anushka celebrated the innings of her husband. On her social media, Anushka shared photos of the cricket match, with Kohli on-strike. Sharma added heart emojis to the photo. In another photo, Sharma shared the stats of Kohli.
Check out the photos
After the Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (October 23), Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actres Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and penned a message. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !!"
After India's victory against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Twitter was bombarded with memes when India came out as a victor. Group 2 of the ICC competition, in which India is presently participating, includes South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, and Pakistan
For the unversed, Virat Kohli played a special, special knock to almost single-handedly power India to victory at the end. Supportedly by Hardik Pandya who played an uncharacteristic 40 runs from 37 balls in gritty innings, Kohli made 82 not out from 53 balls in a knock where he slowly came into his own and then exploded as no other batsman can. On the work front, Anushka will make her comeback with Chakda Xpress.