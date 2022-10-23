Search icon
'You are wonderful my man': Anushka Sharma pens message for Virat Kohli after his memorable inning against Pakistan

Anushka Sharma penned a message for Virat Kohli after the Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

After the Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (October 23), Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actres Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and penned a message.

She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She added, "I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin."

