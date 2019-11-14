'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Tabu joins Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's horror comedy

On the occasion of Dussehra this year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani started shooting for their forthcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film which is the second instalment in Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and is helmed by Anees Bazmee. The actor duo shot for three days and the next schedule will kickstart early next year. Although Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a multistarrer, the second part also has an ensemble cast which is being revealed one by one.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Tabu is all set to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will be seen in a pivotal role. Talking about it, a source told the tabloid, "Tabu has been in talks with the makers for a while now. She loved the script and her role. She is expected to join the cast in January when the second three-month schedule kicks off in London and Rajasthan."

Tabu was also a part of horror-comedy a couple of years back in Golmaal Again. However, both these films are very different from each other, the source went on to say, "Though it’s the same genre, there’s nothing in common between the two films and Tabu’s character, too, is dramatically different and one of the USPs of the film."

The source concluded by saying, "But while Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological-thriller with lots of laughs, the sequel is a proper horror-comedy with plenty of spooky moments."

Talking about the film's release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to hit the screens in July 2020.