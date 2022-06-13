Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 23: Kartik Aaryan's film inches closer to Rs 175 crore mark

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection/File photo

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's massive success at the box office, there's no denying that actor Kartik Aaryan has catapulted to superstardom. His film is being hailed as a saviour at a time when most Hindi film releases have failed to draw the audience to the theatres consequently performing poorly at the box office. The latest example is Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj whose shows were cancelled after there were no takers for the film.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's film is going strong even in its fourth week at the theatres. On its fourth Saturday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw a 92.95% growth, as per entertainment tracker and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 175 crore mark and it seems like the Kartik Aaryan starrer wouldn't find it challenging to achieve the feat in the coming week.

READ: Vicky Kaushal leaves fans in awe with his 'Brown Munda' avatar

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 witnesses 92.95% growth on [fourth] Sat... Inches closer to ₹ 175 cr mark, which will be crossed on [fourth] Tue/Wed... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr. Total: ₹ 167.72 cr. #India biz.," Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Check out his tweet below:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 witnesses 92.95% growth on [fourth] Sat... Inches closer to ₹ 175 cr mark, which will be crossed on [fourth] Tue/Wed... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr. Total: ₹ 167.72 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5Q97BZXi3M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2022



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

Apart from Kartik, Kiara Advani, and Tabu, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma who amp up the humour quotient.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was released in the theatres on May 20, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.