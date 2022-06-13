Vicky Kaushal leaves fans in awe with his 'Brown Munda' avatar

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to his new picture from Croatia on Sunday. In the Instagram image, Vicky is seen flaunting his bearded look and uber cool haircut. He is seen sporting a white t-shirt and white glasses. "Brown munda at King's landing," he captioned the post.

Vicky's image has left fans in awe of his style. "Oh My God! so so hot," a social media user commented. Filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to the image with red heart emojis and a fire emoji. "Good looks, good looks and good looks," a netizen commented.

Earlier Vicky had dropped a carousel post with images of him looking hot in a powder blue suit styled casually with a white t-shirt. He had his wayfarer sunglasses on and struck some cool poses for the clicks.

READ: Netizens troll Sonam Kapoor for flaunting baby bump like Rihanna, say 'copy kar karke hi zindagi nikal gayi'

Check out the pictures below:

On Sunday, filmmaker Farah Khan who is shooting with Vicky in Croatia, took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture with the actor and captioned it, "Sorry @katrinakaif he's found someone else @vickykaushal #croatia." She also added a tongue-out emoji to tease Vicky's wife and actor Katrina Kaif.

In the picture, Vicky is seen looking dapper in a casual white t-shirt and denim look while Farah is seen in black checkered attire. Soon after she posted, Katrina re-shared the image on her Instagram handle and reacted by writing, "Your allowed @farahkhankunder" with heart emojis.

The song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Kal Ho Naa Ho was also heard playing in the background of her post.

Later, Vicky also shared the picture and wrote, "We are just 'good friends'."

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie. Katrina is is a part of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky, who was last seen in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar`s Sardar Udham, will star next in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedneker. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar`s upcoming untitled movie. Apart from this, he also has Meghna Gulzar`s Sam Bahadur.