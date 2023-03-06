Bheed teaser: Anubhav Sinha’s film starring Rajkummar Rao tells invisible tales of poor hit by pandemic

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in Bheed/Instagram

India went through one of the most difficult times due to the Covid-19 pandemic when there was a sudden lockdown and a number of people lost their jobs. The most affected ones were the ones who belonged to the labour class - who lost their livelihood and were forced to come on roads for their survival. These people decided to head back home to their villages from where they came to the big cities. Director Anubhav Sinha decided to depict their misery and hardships on the big screen in his next directorial Bheed.

On Monday, Rajkummar Rao shared the teaser of Bheed starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Kritika Kamra, and Pankaj Kapoor. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "A crisis that created borders within the country and its people. The teaser is out now! Witness the invisible story of #Bheed, releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

The teaser opens with visuals of the poor people hit by the pandemic and heading to their homes with Rajkummar's voiceover saying, “Hum shehar gaye kyunki yahan koi intezaam nahi tha, shehar se vapas aaye kunki vahan koi intezaam nahi tha, gareeb aadmi ke liye kabhi koi intezaam hi nahi hota hai. Humare saath anyaya hua hai raasta bhi hum hi nikalenge (We went to the city because there was no arrangement here, we came back from the city because no arrangement was there, poor people never have any arrangement for them. We have been wronged, so we’ll only find a way)," cut to showing a glimpse of each of the main actors including Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rajkummar Rao.



The teaser also revealed in the end that the film's trailer will be out on March 9. Shot entirely in black and white, Bheed is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks.

