Bheed first glimpse: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur-starrer recalls horrors of Covid-19 pandemic

To make Bheed more impactful, Anubhav Sinha's upcoming human drama will be presented in a black-and-white format.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Bheed

The first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur-starrer Bheed is out, and it has made a striking impact on social media. The upcoming Anubhav Sinha film is a human drama, tracing back to the dark times of the Covid-19 pandemic. To make the film more impactful, Bheed will be presented in a black-and-white format. 

Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Bheed. On his social media, Taran shared the first glimpse and wrote, "RAJKUMMAR RAO - PANKAJ KAPUR - BHUMI PEDNEKAR: ‘BHEED’ FIRST GLIMPSE... #FirstGlimpse of #AnubhavSinha’s black-and-white film #Bheed… Stars #RajkummarRao, #PankajKapur and #BhumiPednekar with #AshutoshRana and #DiaMirza. Directed by #AnubhavSinha, #Bheed is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha.

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Bheed will release in cinemas in 2023. 

 

