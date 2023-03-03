Bheed first glimpse: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur-starrer recalls horrors of Covid-19 pandemic

Bheed

The first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur-starrer Bheed is out, and it has made a striking impact on social media. The upcoming Anubhav Sinha film is a human drama, tracing back to the dark times of the Covid-19 pandemic. To make the film more impactful, Bheed will be presented in a black-and-white format.

Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Bheed. On his social media, Taran shared the first glimpse and wrote, "RAJKUMMAR RAO - PANKAJ KAPUR - BHUMI PEDNEKAR: ‘BHEED’ FIRST GLIMPSE... #FirstGlimpse of #AnubhavSinha’s black-and-white film #Bheed… Stars #RajkummarRao, #PankajKapur and #BhumiPednekar with #AshutoshRana and #DiaMirza. Directed by #AnubhavSinha, #Bheed is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha.

Here's the video

Bheed will release in cinemas in 2023.