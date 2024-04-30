Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

The project will result in the creation of an experience-driven, omni-channel, and always-on global service desk.

Indian tech magnate Azim Premji's Wipro is one of India's largest software services providers with a market cap of Rs 241000 crore as of April 30. Premji is among the world's most generous billionaires and has a real-time net worth of Rs 97650 crore, as per Forbes. Wipro recently reappointed Azim Premji as the non-executive, non-independent director of the company.

The IT giant has now clinched a multi-million-dollar deal to transform Nokia's digital workplace services. In a release, the company said the Wipro team will build a bespoke AI-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia's workforce comprising around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations. The solution aims to enhance the employee experience by providing modular, secure, and automated services, it said.

The release said Wipro Designit, a Wipro company that specialises in user experience strategy and implementation, will conduct user research to ensure personalised assistance is offered to employees at the right time.

The project will result in the creation of an experience-driven, omni-channel, and always-on global service desk, which will provide employees with flexible and secure services to empower them to effectively navigate a hybrid work environment, the release added.

"Generative AI is fast becoming a critical component of Digital Workplace services. We are proud to work with Nokia on building an IT support solution that will improve the employee experience," Vinay Firake, Senior Vice President and Managing Director Nordics of Wipro, said.

(With inputs from PTI)