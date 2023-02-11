Search icon
Bhumi Pednekar opens up on Badhaai Do box office failure, says 'would have done so much more if....'

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do is a sequel to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on Badhaai Do box office failure, says 'would have done so much more if....'
Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's romantic drama film Badhaai Do, on Saturday, turned 1. Despite getting positive reviews from critics and audiences Badhaai Do failed at the box office.

In her recent interview, Bhumi talked about the box office failure and said, "It trended worldwide when it was released on OTT, it got so much love and acclaim from people globally. I am humbled with all the love that I have received through the film and very grateful for many awards that I have been presented with. This means that the audiences are accepting what the film communicated. I think the film would have done so much more box office wise if it had released now, with COVID-19 subsided."

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do, which is a sequel to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Bhumi further said, "I'm fortunate to have found a script like Badhaai Do which enabled me to voice for a cause that is close to my heart. Love is Love and I hope Badhaai Do contributed to sensitise people to this reality."Bhumi received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. As the film turned 1 on Saturday, Bhumi shared a new deleted scene from the film which she captioned, "Anniversary hai toh gift toh banta hai. Humara nahin toh aapka hi sahi. Here`s a small gift for you on #1YearOfBadhaaiDo #BadhaaiDo deleted scene."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the film, Bhumi played the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She marries a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. The real twist in the story comes when Rajkummar's character reveals that he is also a homosexual.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be next seen in the social drama film Bheed, Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi. (With inputs from ANI)

