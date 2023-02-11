Search icon
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani

The Devgans are ready to take their legacy in Bollywood ahead. Let's get to know more about Aaman.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 11, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan is ready for taking the Devgn legacy ahead. Soon the Jr Devgn will make his Bollywood debut, and his uncle Ajay will star in his debut films. Let's take a look at his relationship with the family through photos (Images source: Instagram)

1. Ajay Devgn with Aaman Devgan

Ajay Devgn with Aaman Devgan
1/5

Here's the first photo that proves uncle Ajay Devgn's support for the new-gen Aaman. Jr Devgan is the son of Ajay's sister Neelam. 

2. Aaman Devgan's Bollywood debut

Aaman Devgan's Bollywood debut
2/5

If reports are to be believed, Aaman will make his Bollywood debut with Rock On and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor's untitled directorial. 

3. The filmy background of Aaman

The filmy background of Aaman
3/5

Apart from his uncle Ajay Devgn and aunt Kajol, Aaman's brother is strongly connected with the film industry. Aaman's elder sibling, Dinesh Gandhi is a filmmaker-writer-producer. 

4. The trendy siblings duo

The trendy siblings duo
4/5

Aaman's cousin's sister Nysa Devgan is equally popular as her parents. In this photo, Aaman is posing with popular social media sensation. 

5. Ajay Devgn extended support for Aaman's debut

Ajay Devgn extended support for Aaman's debut
5/5

Uncle Ajay will also star in Aaman's debut film. In his upcoming action-thriller, Aaaman will be paired with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rashi Thadani. 

