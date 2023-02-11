Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani

The Devgans are ready to take their legacy in Bollywood ahead. Let's get to know more about Aaman.

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan is ready for taking the Devgn legacy ahead. Soon the Jr Devgn will make his Bollywood debut, and his uncle Ajay will star in his debut films. Let's take a look at his relationship with the family through photos (Images source: Instagram)