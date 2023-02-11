Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani

The Devgans are ready to take their legacy in Bollywood ahead. Let's get to know more about Aaman.
Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan is ready for taking the Devgn legacy ahead. Soon the Jr Devgn will make his Bollywood debut, and his uncle Ajay will star in his debut films. Let's take a look at his relationship with the family through photos (Images source: Instagram)
1. Ajay Devgn with Aaman Devgan
Here's the first photo that proves uncle Ajay Devgn's support for the new-gen Aaman. Jr Devgan is the son of Ajay's sister Neelam.
2. Aaman Devgan's Bollywood debut
If reports are to be believed, Aaman will make his Bollywood debut with Rock On and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor's untitled directorial.
3. The filmy background of Aaman
Apart from his uncle Ajay Devgn and aunt Kajol, Aaman's brother is strongly connected with the film industry. Aaman's elder sibling, Dinesh Gandhi is a filmmaker-writer-producer.
4. The trendy siblings duo
Aaman's cousin's sister Nysa Devgan is equally popular as her parents. In this photo, Aaman is posing with popular social media sensation.
5. Ajay Devgn extended support for Aaman's debut
Uncle Ajay will also star in Aaman's debut film. In his upcoming action-thriller, Aaaman will be paired with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rashi Thadani.