Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Suniel Shetty to make his comeback with thriller, says 'can’t wait to get back into action'

'Horrifying, hope he keeps...': KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Weather update: Severe heatwave, rainfall likely in these states, check IMD forecast

Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Horrifying, hope he keeps...': KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Weather update: Severe heatwave, rainfall likely in these states, check IMD forecast

Things to do after eating oily food for good health

8 fastest trains in India

8 animals that can predict weather

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

'Bollywood producers are afraid of...': Theatre owners react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan's box office failure

Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Science says this actress is most beautiful woman in the world; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Zendaya, Priyanka, Beyonce

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: Severe heatwave, rainfall likely in these states, check IMD forecast

Severe heatwave conditions are expected over East India on May 1 and over the South Peninsular region for the following five days

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Severe heatwave conditions are expected over East India on May 1 and over the South Peninsular region for the following five days, according to the India Meteorological Department. But after Wednesday, things will gradually get better, according to the weather office. In its most recent bulletin, IMD also mentioned that over the next five days, there is a good chance that Northeast India will continue to see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and other states are among them.   

In its most recent bulletin, IMD also mentioned that over the next five days, there is a good chance that Northeast India will continue to see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and other states are among them.  Extremely hot and humid conditions are predicted to be prevalent in many areas of Odisha, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal from April 30 to May 1, with temperatures dropping off after that. 

On May 2 and 3, isolated pockets of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Rayalaseema. From April 30 to May 1, there will be isolated pockets of heat wave conditions over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Saurashtra, and Kutch, Rayalaseema; over the next five days, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam will also experience heat wave conditions.  

West Assam, Tripura, south Gujarat region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience hot and muggy weather from April 30 to May 1; Konkan and Goa from April 30 to May 3; Kerala and Mahe from April 30 to May 3; and coastal Karnataka from April 30 to May 5 in the coming five days. The next five days are likely to see pretty widespread to widespread light to moderate hailstrom, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

From April 30 to May 2, a few isolated happenings of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are expected over Sikkim. On May 1, there may also be an isolated hailstorm.  

 Isolated heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on April 30–May 1, Assam and Meghalaya on the same dates, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 1–3. Additionally, there may be isolated very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura, as well as isolated hefty rainfall in Meghalaya on May 2, 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR likely to receive rainfall in coming days; check state-wise forecast

'Horrifying, hope he keeps...': KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Rishabh Pant's life-threatening car accident

Arijit Singh apologises to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at live concert, watch viral video to know the reason

'Won't find a place in my team': Virender Sehwag slams legendary India player for his comments on T20 cricket

Meet Indian genius who completed class 10th at age 8, then became India’s youngest PhD holder at…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement