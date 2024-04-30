Weather update: Severe heatwave, rainfall likely in these states, check IMD forecast

Severe heatwave conditions are expected over East India on May 1 and over the South Peninsular region for the following five days, according to the India Meteorological Department. But after Wednesday, things will gradually get better, according to the weather office. In its most recent bulletin, IMD also mentioned that over the next five days, there is a good chance that Northeast India will continue to see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and other states are among them.

Extremely hot and humid conditions are predicted to be prevalent in many areas of Odisha, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal from April 30 to May 1, with temperatures dropping off after that.

On May 2 and 3, isolated pockets of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Rayalaseema. From April 30 to May 1, there will be isolated pockets of heat wave conditions over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Saurashtra, and Kutch, Rayalaseema; over the next five days, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam will also experience heat wave conditions.

West Assam, Tripura, south Gujarat region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience hot and muggy weather from April 30 to May 1; Konkan and Goa from April 30 to May 3; Kerala and Mahe from April 30 to May 3; and coastal Karnataka from April 30 to May 5 in the coming five days. The next five days are likely to see pretty widespread to widespread light to moderate hailstrom, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

From April 30 to May 2, a few isolated happenings of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are expected over Sikkim. On May 1, there may also be an isolated hailstorm.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on April 30–May 1, Assam and Meghalaya on the same dates, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 1–3. Additionally, there may be isolated very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura, as well as isolated hefty rainfall in Meghalaya on May 2, 2024.