Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

Asha Parekh implied The Kashmir Files makers should have shared profits with the Kashmiri Hindus, helping those people living without electricity and water.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Asha Parekh has slammed the makers of the controversial film The Kashmir Files for not sharing the huge profits from their film with the Kashmiri Hindus. 

In a News 18 event, the veteran actress was asked her views on the recent controversial films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. She replied, "Maine picturein dekhi nahi hai toh main kaise controversy pe baat karun? ((I haven’t seen these films, so I can’t comment on the controversies surrounding them)". When she was furthe asked if such films should be made, Asha said, "Agar logo ko pasand hai toh dekhni chahiye aise filmein (If people like watching these films, then they should watch)."

The host said that The Kashmir Files was watched by many people and thus became a hit. To which, the 81-year-old actress said, "Logo ne dekhi The Kashmire Files. Main thoda sa controversial statement karna chahti hoon (Yes, people watched The Kashmir Files. I will say something controversial now). The film's producer made ₹400 crore. Toh unhone kitne paise diye unko jo Hindu Kashmiri hai, jo Jammu mein rehte hain, jinke paase pani nahi hai, electricity nahi hai, unko unhone kitne paise diye? (How much money did the makers give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu without access to water and electricity?)".

The host added that he recently had a conversation with the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and asked him the same question, to which he said that he didn't make the entire money. Asha reacted strongly and stated, "Unhone paise kamaye hai, distributor ka share hoga, unka share hoga? Chaliye Rs 400 crore mein se Rs 200 crore kamaye hai, toh Rs 50 crore bhi toh de sakte the na (Suppose the producers earned ₹200 crore out of the film’s ₹400 crore collection, they could have donated ₹50 crore to help Kashmiri Hindus, right?)".

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. The film was the third highest-grossing Bollywood film last year behind Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Drishyam 2.

