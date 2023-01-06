Pathaan: Asha Parekh says 'let them remove' Besharam Rang for film's 'smooth release', calls it 'height of bullying'

Pathaan Besharam Rang-Asha Parekh/File photos

With just a few days left for Pathaan to hit the theatres worldwide on January 25, there have been calls to stop its release or remove the song Besharam Rang from the film's final version. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has been in controversy since the release of the controversial song.

Many BJP politicians have raised objections to the orange bikini worn by Deepika in the sensational track, alluding the same to the communal undertones of the saffron colour. The sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika has also irked many people calling the song 'vulgar'.

Asha Parekh has once again come out in support of the film as she has earlier slammed the boycott calls over the saffron bikini in the track. Now, in a recent interview, the veteran actress has said that the release of Pathaan is of utmost crucial to revive the Hindi film industry from its dull phase over the last two years.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Asha said, "Our industry has never gone through such a bad phase. I’ve been part of it for more than sixty years. I have never seen such a low phase in the history of the industry. Pathaan needs to be released without any hindrance. Yash Raj has suffered a series of blows recently. They can’t afford another one."

"Let them remove the song, if that’s what it takes to ensure a smooth release for Pathaan. Although let me state very clearly that I’m totally opposed to such bullying. Why should some elements decide on behalf of the entire nation on what’s good and what’s not? You don’t want to see the film, don’t see it. I want to see the film. Why are you stopping me?", she further added.

Asha concluded by saying, "Why is a stamp being put on one particular colour? Every colour is equally beautiful. Orange was such a favourite colour of many of us heroines. Imagine being told, don’t wear this colour don’t wear that colour. This is the height of bullying. No community can claim ownership over any colour."

The veteran actress has been the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for three years from 1998 to 2001. Prasoon Joshi, who currently heads the organisation, had suggested the makers implement certain changes in the film 'including the songs'.



