Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

Headlines

Arun Govil says he stopped getting commercial films after playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Arun Govil who is popularly known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, is currently seen in the movie Hukus Bukus. Recently, the actor shared how after playing Lord Ram, he stopped getting commercial films. 

In a recent interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Arun Govil opened up on his struggles after playing Lord Ram Ramayana and said, “The response of Ramayan led to both, good and bad things. I got a lot of respect and honour but I was completely distanced from commercial films. All the producers and directors would tell me that my image of Lord Ram had become so strong that they would wonder what role to cast me in. ‘People see only Lord Ram in you, they don’t see any other character’ is what they said.” 

He further added that he tried to break free from the image by doing some ‘grey’ characters but soon realized that it was not for him. He said, “For an actor, this is not good. The negative effect of it stayed with me for many years. At that point, I would think, ‘What do I do now?’ I tried after that. Films were totally out of the question for me but TV was growing. There I did some grey shades intentionally, but after watching myself play those, parts I realized that this is not made for me, sorry.” 

Talking about the movie, Arun Govil told ANI, “The name seems unusual to all of us but it is a word of Kashmiri language and its basic meaning is that there is a lullaby which is sung there, it is a spiritual lullaby in which it talks about the relationship between God and man. So this film is also a relationship between a God and a human being and a film has been made on it.”

Helmed by Helmed by Vinay Bhardwaj, and written by Ranjit Singh Mashiana, Hukus Bukus, released in cinemas on November 3. The movie stars Arun Govil as a Kashmiri Pandit and also stars Darsheel Safary, Mir Sarwar, Gautam Vij, Meenakshi Chugh, Manish Gaharwar, and Sujata Sehgal among others in key roles.

Read Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returns to TV: Arun Govil reveals how he overcame initial rejection to play Lord Ram

