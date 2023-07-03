Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returns to TV: Arun Govil reveals how he overcame initial rejection to play Lord Ram

Arun Govil’s Ramayan journey began when he approached Ramanand Sagar. (Credits: Twitter)

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, the iconic TV show from the 1980s, is set to return on television today (July 3). Arun Govil, who portrayed the character of Lord Ram, recalled his journey in an interview, talking about being a part of the series. Surprisingly, he revealed that he wasn't the first choice for the character of Lord Ram. Ramanand Sagar, the creator of Ramayan, initially rejected him after the audition. However, destiny had other plans, and Arun Govil was eventually selected for the role. Reflecting on the experience, the actor shared that playing Lord Ram had a big impact on his life.

Though Arun Govil’s family had a religious background and they performed daily puja and read the Ramayan, the connection wasn't as deep when they were younger. However, portraying the revered character changed everything for Arun Govil.

Arun Govil’s Ramayan journey began when he approached Ramanand Sagar, who was making the show, expressing his desire to play Lord Ram. But taking up a mythology-based role was unconventional at the time, as he was primarily doing commercial films. Despite facing scepticism from friends and family, Arun remained steadfast in his wish to play Lord Ram.

The initial setback came when Ramanand Sagar rejected Arun Govil after the audition. Instead, he was offered the roles of Bharat and Lakshman, but Arun remained adamant about playing Lord Ram. Someone else was initially chosen for the role. However, destiny intervened once again, and the role eventually landed in Arun Govil's lap.

The show, Ramayan, was a massive hit, featuring Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Late Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana. Arun's portrayal of Lord Ram garnered immense popularity, making him an iconic figure in the Indian television history.

Currently, Arun Govil is engaged in a stage show titled, Suno Shri Ram Kahani, where he narrates the story of Ramayan. Besides, he will also be seen in the upcoming movie, OMG2.

As Ramayan returns to grip a new generation of viewers, Arun Govil's portrayal of Lord Ram remains etched in the hearts of fans, leaving an enduring legacy for generations to come.