Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia to reunite on screen after 34 years, fans excited to see 'Ram-Sita together'

Arun Govil-Dipika Chikhlia

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan made its lead actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia iconic stars. Their portrayal of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita has earned them lifetime recognition and a loyal fan following. Fans of the actors always wanted to see them together after the trend-setting blockbuster show.

Well here's the good news for them, Dipika and Arun will soon be sharing the screen together. As per the reports, the celebrated duo will be seen together after 34 years of their celebrated show. The actors will be seen in an upcoming drama Notice. Recently, Dipika shared a reel on her Instagram in which she is captured reading her scenes in her vanity van, chatting with Arun on a couch, talking a walk towards her set. Dipika shared the reel with the caption, "On set...BTS."

Here's the video

As soon as the veteran actor shared the video on social media, several of her followers and netizens reacted to the news. A user wrote, "Mere SiyaRam ek baar fir sath me (My SiyaRam will be coming together once again)." Another user wrote, "Kya baat hai Ram Ji Aur Mata Sita Dono fir ek saath me? Ab Khon si Leela hai Ap dono ki (Ram and Sita together again? What are they up to)?" A netizen added, "Very nice. Ap dono ko saath dakh acha laga bas pata lag pata ki Arun Sir Ap Dipika Ma'am dono kis roop mein aur kaha dakh payenge...(It's great to see you together, all I want to know what will be the characters of yours)."

As per media reports, director Pradeep Gupta will bring back the duo with his film Notice. The film is also reported to be a modern-day adaptation of Ramayan. Film's producer, Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi, told MidDay that as Govil and Chikhlia have maintained their public image after their mythological show. He felt that veteran artists would be ideal choices to star in the movie. Speaking about working with Dipika, Arun told the media portal, that it will be great to work with Dipika again.