Anushka Sharma is all hearts as she celebrates Virat Kohli's 29th Test century, see post

It is a proud moment for Anushka Sharma as she expressed her happiness about Virat's striking performance in the Test Match against West Indies.

Actress Anushka Sharma is proud of her hubby, star cricketer Virat Kohli, for achieving his 29th Test century during the second Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. On Friday, Virat scored his 76th international hundred in his 500th match.

Anushka Sharma celebrated Virat's latest benchmark on her Instagram. The actress shared a snapshot of a match, captured from the television broadcasting the live telecast. Sharma clicked the perfect photo of Virat from the match and shared the photo on her Instagram with a heart emoji.

Here's Anushka Sharma's reaction

In a remarkable feat, Virat Kohli has surpassed both Sachin Tendulkar and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in scoring the highest number of centuries in his 500th match. Kohli's exceptional performance has earned him a total of 76 centuries, surpassing Tendulkar's record of 75 and Ponting's record of 68. Notably, Jacques Kallis also holds an impressive record with 60 centuries to his name.

Playing in his 500th international match, the right-handed batsman had a slow start on Day 1, relying on his defensive skills to counter a disciplined West Indies bowling attack that quickly took four wickets, putting India on the back foot.

Anushka, on the work front, will be making her comeback on the screen with Chakda Express. Anushka Sharma, who will be seen portraying the Indian pacer in the upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures of Jhulan. Along with the photos, she also penned down an emotional note that read, "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket." Jhulan too reacted to her post and wrote, "Thank you so much" in the comments section.



The 40-year-old Indian pacer made her international debut in 2002 and since then, she has represented India in five World Cups in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022. Before her last match, she had said that not winning World Cup for the nation will be her "only regret" in her cricket career. The film, whose release date hasn't been announced yet, will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.