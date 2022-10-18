Chakda Express: Anushka Sharma shoots at iconic Eden Garden, actress' look as Jhulan Goswami goes viral

Anushka Sharma

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma was seen shooting in Kolkata's iconic Eden Garden for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. In the pictures, Anushka, who will be seen playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami, is sporting shoulder-length hair and dressed in a cricket jersey and white sports shoes.

Jhulan Goswami succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women`s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Sharma looks unrecognisable with her look, and she has gone under the skin of the Indian bowler.

Check out Sharma's look

Earlier in September, Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami played her final international cricket game against the England women's cricket team at the iconic cricket stadium Lord's in London on Saturday, September 24. The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, ensured a clean sweep and won the match by 12 runs finishing the ODI series as 3-0.

Anushka Sharma, who will be seen portraying the Indian pacer in the upcoming sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress, took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures of Jhulan. Along with the photos, she also penned down an emotional note that read, "An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank you @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket." Jhulan too reacted to her post and wrote, "Thank you so much" in the comments section.

The 40-year-old Indian pacer made her international debut in 2002 and since then, she has represented India in five World Cups in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022. Before her last match, she had said that not winning World Cup for the nation will be her "only regret" in her cricket career.

Talking about Chakda Xpress, the film is being helmed by Prosit Roy who made her directorial debut with the supernatural horror film Pari which also starred Anushka Sharma in the leading role. The film, whose release date hasn't been announced yet, will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

(With inputs from IANS)