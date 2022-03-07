Anupam Kher shares inspirational post on his birthday, opens up on details about fitness journey

Anupam Kher, who has just turned a year older, is one of the most accomplished veteran performers of all time. The actor has long been a fan favourite, with roles ranging from comedic to dramatic.

On his birthday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to give insights about how fitness has been a dream of his.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years.

37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65 year old man. Throughout my career I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself. I have started walking the path of my fitness journey and as with everything else that I do, I want to share this journey with you. I will share my good days and bad days, and hopefully a year later, we will celebrate a new me, together. Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #HappyBirthdayToMe”

For the unversed, Anupam Kher is a former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India and an Indian actor. He has appeared in over 500 films, mostly in Hindi, as well as numerous plays. He has two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards to his name.