Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata's Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he taken inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Weight loss tips: Eat spinach (palak) to shed extra kilos

AI reimagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

9 inspirational messages by Sunny Deol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Anil Sharma reveals he taken inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Bollywood

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Is Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar and Gadar 2 inspired by Indian epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata? Director Anil Sharma shared an interesting fact, stating that Gadar 1 had elements inspired by Ramayana.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel returned as Tara Singh and Sakeena with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2. The trailer of the much-anticipated movie was released on Wednesday, July 26, and it received a positive response from the masses. The upcoming action drama is the direct sequel to the 2001 blockbuster. 

The team of Gadar 2 launched the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai, with the presence of the cast and crew members, and it was followed by a press conference. During the media interaction, A reporter pointed out if he has taken inspiration from Mahabharata, citing the similarity of Sunny lifting up the heavy cartwheel with Abhimanyu chakra and Sunny-Utkarsh at the war field with Lord Krishna and Arjun. Anil Sharma revealed that he is highly inspired by the Indian epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, and he tries to take inculcate elements from the epics. Anil said, "Katha toh main Ramayan, Mahabharat se hi leta hu. Pichli film bhi Ramayan hi thi, Ram ko Sita ko le ke aana hai Lanka. Yeh bhi dekhiye kya hota hai (I always take stories from Ramayan and Mahabharat. The prequel was also based on Ramayan, when Lord Ram has to bring back Goddess Sita from Lanka. Watch this movie, and you'll find a reference)."

Watch Gadar 2 trailer

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the makers of Gadar 2 starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol released the most-anticipated and much-awaited trailer of the film directed by Anil Sharma. Netizens are eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres. The trailer showcases Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy sequel of the year. The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. The trailer was launched at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan. Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11. 

