Gadar 2 trailer: Sunny Deol turns superhero as he talks on entire nation to rescue Utkarsh Sharma, fans say 'real hero'

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the makers of Gadar 2 starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol released the most-anticipated and much-awaited trailer of the film directed by Anil Sharma. Netizens are eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres.

Gadar 2 will hit the theatres on August 11. Talking about Gadar-Ek Prem Katha, it starred Amrish Puri, Om Puri, and Lillete Dubey in key roles alongside Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947, the story of the movie revolves around Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, a Muslim girl who finds refuge in Deol's house during the riots, and subsequently falls for him.

The movie collected Rs 132 crore worldwide and left an impact on the audience so much so that, after 22 years, the sequel of the movie is set to release. The sequel retains Sunny Deol as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakina and Utkarsh Sharma will also play an important role in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

