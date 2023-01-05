Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 sets up box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on Independence Day weekend: Report

Gadar 2-Animal/File photos

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal are two of the most anticipated films of 2023 and as per the latest reports, both the films are set for a box office clash with each other on the Independence Day weekend. The release date for Animal was announced in November 2021 as August 11, 2023, and now, the Gadar 2 team is planning to lock in the same date for its release.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Gadar 2 is all set to release on August 11, 2023, coinciding with the Independence Day 2023 weekend. It’s a film that celebrates the sense of being an Indian and there’s no better period than Independence Day for its release. The edit work is underway and an official announcement on the release date shall follow soon."

It's a clash of two brothers too as Animal also stars Sunny Deol's younger brother Bobby Deol. Talking about the same, the source added, "It’s going to be Sunny Deol vs Bobby Deol at the box office this Independence Day. While both films are big scale sagas appealing to the masses, the period is big enough to accommodate both of them. Even Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clashed with Lagaan at the box office, and history will repeat itself for Gadar 2."

It was on June 15 twenty-two years back when Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released alongside Aamir Khan's Oscar-nominated film Lagaan and both proved to be critical and commercial successes. Both films garnered positive reviews and achieved cult status in the history of Indian cinema.

Well, it's not just a double clash, it is going to be a triple clash at the box office as Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, based on India's fight against Covid-19, is slated to release in the theatres on August 15 on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day in 2023.



