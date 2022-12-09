Yearender 2022: Pathaan, Tiger 3, Jawan, Dunki, Animal, Shehzada, top 10 most awaited Bollywood films of 2023

From Shah Rukh Khan's three releases to Salman Khan's two films, here are the most awaited Hindi films of 2023.
In 2022 the audience finally started stepping out of their houses, to the theatres to watch movies rather than relying on OTT platforms. From Brahmastra to Drishyam 2, Bollywood has given us a plethora of superior films this year that we have enjoyed to our hearts' content. And now, next year the Hindi film industry is set to give box office blockbusters in the form of Pathaan, Tiger 3, Jawan, and more. We have listed the top ten most-awaited films of 2023 here.
1. Pathaan
The next year 2023 will start with a bang as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan releases on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial promises an action-packed entertainer with never seen stunts and action on the big screen. Salman Khan will also be seen in a crucial cameo setting up the YRF spy universe.
2. Tiger 3
Diwali next year will take forward the Yash Raj Films' spy universe with the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, the threequel in the Tiger series. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the actioner will see Shah Rukh Khan in a crucial cameo in his Pathaan avatar. The film will release in November coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali.
3. Jawan
Set to release on June 2, 2023, Jawan will see Shah Rukh Khan in another actioner, along with Nayanthara in the leading role. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a brief cameo appearance, and Vijay Sethupathi will star as the main antagonist. Jawan is helmed by Atlee, who has given blockbusters such as Mersal, Bigil, and Theri.
4. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Before Diwali, Salman Khan will continue with the ritual of his films releasing on Eid. The action comedy boasts a terrific ensemble comprising Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, and Vijender Singh among others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.
5. Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan's third film for the year is the social comedy Dunki, which will be a Christmas gift next year as the film is planned for a theatrical release on December 22. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who has helmed blockbusters such as 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and the Munnabhai series.
6. Animal
These blood-stained photos of Ranbir Kapoor were leaked recently from the sets of Animal and these have generated enough curiousity about the upcoming film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol also star in Animal slated to release on August 11.
7. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Karan Johar returns to direction after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi as the supporting cast. The family entertainer arrives in cinemas on April 28, 2023.
8. Shehzada
Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It was earlier scheduled to release in November 2022, but was then pushed to the Valentine's Day weekend and will hit theatres on February 10 next year.
9. Adipurush
After being mercilessly trolled for its VFX, the makers pushed the release date for Adipurush to work on its visual effects. The Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer mythological epic will now be released on June 16 next year. The audience is excited to see how bad or good is the final product.
10. Luv Ranjan's untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor
Set to release on Holi 2023, the upcoming romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is the tenth film on our list. The yet-untitled film is directed by Luv Ranjan, who has previously helmed entertainers such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series.