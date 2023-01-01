Animal: Prabhas reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's first look from crime thriller, calls him 'superstar'

Animal-Prabhas/Instagram-File photo

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Animal is among the most awaited Bollywood films of 2023. As soon as the New Year 2023 came in, the makers released Ranbir's first look from the crime thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir is seen wielding an axe in his hand and looks deadly in the first poster.

Prabhas, who became a pan-India superstar after the blockbuster success of the two Baahubali films, shared Ranbir's first look on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 1, and called the Brahmastra actor a 'superstar'. Along with sharing Ranbir's deadly avatar, the Radhe Shyam actor wrote, "All the very best to @sandeepreddy.vanga, #BhushanKumar, superstar #RanbirKapoor, @rashmika_mandanna and the entire team of ANIMAL!".





Well, this shouldn't come out as a surprise since Prabhas will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film after Animal. Prabhas' 25th film in his film career has been titled Spirit and was announced on October 7, 2021, with much fanfare. The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

Before Spirit, Prabhas has four movies lined up for release. He will first be seen in the mythological epic Adipurush portraying Lord Rama in Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. The film was initially set to release on January 12 but was then postponed to June 16 due to a horrendous response to its teaser and now, it is rumoured that it might get further postponed to 2024.

In 2023, Prabhas' other release is the actioner Salaar, directed by the KGF franchise fame Prashanth Neel. It will hit the theatres on September 28. After Adipurush and Salaar, the Saaho actor has the science fiction film Project K and an untitled film with Maruthi planned for release next year.



Coming back to Animal, apart from Ranbir Kapoor, it stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Slated to release on August 11, it is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third film after Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy and its official Hindi remake Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor.