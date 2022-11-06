UnsubscribeNetflix trends on Twitter: Prabhas' fans bash OTT platform for THIS reason

Prabhas in Saaho/Twitter

Prabhas has millions of fans around the world and hence, the Adipurush star is one of the most sought-out actors in Indian cinema. His admirers have now started a hashtag on Twitter called #UnsubscribeNetflix and are sharing clips and pictures of deleting the Netflix app from their phones.

Twitter users had a meltdown when Netflix Indonesia shared a clip from Prabhas starrer Saaho in which the actor is seen attempting Banzai Skydiving. In the clip, the Rebel star is seen throwing a bag from a cliff and then he jumps off the clip in the air before grabbing that bag, which transforms into a parachute. Netflix Indonesia captioned the video, "Kamu NeeenYha ini akSi apAa?", which translates in English to "What action is this?". Seeing the trending hashtag #UnsubscribeNetflix, certainly, Netflix Indonesia's attempt at humour didn't go well down with Prabhas' fans and even Netflix India is suffering because of this.

Sharing the video of deleting the streaming platform's app from his mobile phone, a Twitter user wrote, "Time to leave and never ever come back and also will recommend friends not to subscribe this sexual, child abusive worst content!". Another netizen wrote, "Seeing #UnsubscribeNetflix is trending. I think someone at @NetflixID is going to get fired. (Trolling a big star like #Prabhas with a big fan following and a film @netflix paid big money for is not a good idea)"



Writing that the 2019 action film was a joke in itself, a user tweeted, "So #Prabhas fans are trending #UnsubscribeNetflix because #Netflix Indonesia tweeted something fun about Saaho? Don't we already know Saaho was a joke of a film?". Commenting on the scene's poor VFX, one netizen wrote, "I can agree this is really a bad green screen edit, the subject does not blend properly here, and too much detail.#UnsubscribeNetflix is trending but in the love of the actor, you guys ignoring this bad edit."

Talking about Saaho, the Sujeeth directorial was shot in Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously. It was massively criticised by the audience and critics for its poor script, hammy dialogues, and horrendous acting by the leads. Apart from Prabhas, the film featured Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, and Mahesh Manjrekar among others.