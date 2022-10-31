Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer Om Raut's mythological film gets postponed?

Adipurush/File photo

Starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Adipurush has been one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The Om Raut-directed mythological drama was slated to release during the Sankranti weekend on January 12 next year, but it seems that the moviegoers would have to wait for much more to experience the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana on the big screen.

As per several trade reports, Adipurush will reportedly get postponed and released in the summer of 2023. The official announcement is expected to be made this week. Apart from Prabhas, the film features Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

As per a report in Mirchi 9 that tracks Telugu film industry updates, the real reason behind this decision is the release of the Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy during the Sankranti weekend, which could mean that Adipurush won't get many screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the makers want to avoid a triple clash and want a solo release to gain the maximum advantage of these states as Prabhas is among the biggest Tollywood superstars.

Meanwhile, two biggies in Kollywood aka Tamil cinema - Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will also be released during the same weekend. Vijay's film is also being dubbed in Telugu as Vaarasudu. Akhil Akkineni starrer spy thriller Agent is also set to hit the theatres in Sankranti.



Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023

Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The big-budget film will be released in IMAX and 3D versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Thus, being a pan-India film, it would be in the best interests of the makers that they find a solo release for the Prabhas' film.