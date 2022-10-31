Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer Om Raut's mythological film gets postponed?

Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, and Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu are set to release during the Sankranti weekend in January 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:01 AM IST

Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer Om Raut's mythological film gets postponed?
Adipurush/File photo

Starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Adipurush has been one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The Om Raut-directed mythological drama was slated to release during the Sankranti weekend on January 12 next year, but it seems that the moviegoers would have to wait for much more to experience the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana on the big screen.

As per several trade reports, Adipurush will reportedly get postponed and released in the summer of 2023. The official announcement is expected to be made this week. Apart from Prabhas, the film features Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

As per a report in Mirchi 9 that tracks Telugu film industry updates, the real reason behind this decision is the release of the Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy during the Sankranti weekend, which could mean that Adipurush won't get many screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and the makers want to avoid a triple clash and want a solo release to gain the maximum advantage of these states as Prabhas is among the biggest Tollywood superstars.

Meanwhile, two biggies in Kollywood aka Tamil cinema - Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu will also be released during the same weekend. Vijay's film is also being dubbed in Telugu as Vaarasudu. Akhil Akkineni starrer spy thriller Agent is also set to hit the theatres in Sankranti. 

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023

Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The big-budget film will be released in IMAX and 3D versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Thus, being a pan-India film, it would be in the best interests of the makers that they find a solo release for the Prabhas' film.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Karan Singh Grover hosts Bipasha Basu's baby shower, Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
5 benefits of using aloe vera gel for skin
Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.