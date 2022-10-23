Adipurush: Prabhas unveils his character poster from Om Raut's mythological film on his birthday

Prabhas in Adipurush/Instagram

As the Baahubali star Prabhas is celebrating his 43rd birthday on October 23, the actor unveiled his character poster from his upcoming big-budget mythological film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. As soon as the actor dropped the post, it spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram account, Prabhas shared his character poster which reads, Prabhas in and as Adipurush Celebrating Victory of Good Over Evil. Along with the same, he wrote, "Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!".

Apart from Prabhas, the film features Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. The cinematic adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana is one of the most awaited films next year and its teaser was launched earlier this month on October 2 by the Adipurush team in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, at a grand event.

But since its teaser release, the film has been facing a backlash on social media with several organisations even calling for its ban. After boycotting previous Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra, Twitterati trended the hashtag #BoycottAdipurush on the micro-blogging platform for several days.

The reasons behind the boycott, as claimed by the netizens, are the terrible VFX, Prabhas and Saif being portrayed exactly opposite to how Rama and Ravana are described in Ramayana, scenes being copies from Hollywood films, and an old tweet of Kriti Sanon condemning the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2020.



Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the big-budget film will be released in IMAX and 3D versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.