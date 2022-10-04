Boycott Adipurush trends on Twitter: Know why Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon's film is being trolled

Adipurush/File photo

Directed by Om Raut, the big-budget entertainer Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema as it is the cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh play the characters of Rama, Ravana, Sita, and Laxmana in the mythological film slated to release in cinemas in January next year.

The teaser and the first poster were unveiled on the banks of the river Sarayu in the holy city of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. But since its trailer release, the film has been facing a backlash on social media, and now, after boycotting previous Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra, the Twitterati has trended the hashtag #BoycottAdipurush on the micro-blogging platform.

The reasons behind the boycott, as claimed by the netizens, are the terrible VFX, Prabhas and Saif being portrayed exactly opposite to how Rama and Ravana are described in Ramayana, scenes being copies from Hollywood films, and an old tweet of Kriti Sanon condemning the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2020.

"How can be this Ravan’s get-up? A great devotee of Bhagwan Shiv, Ravan was renowned for his knowledge of scriptures & his wisdom! They have made him look like an Islamic invader! #Shame", wrote a Twitter user. Another tweet read, "A lot of liberals had issue with the look of Lord Hanuman. They are now okay to depict Lord Rama in an aggressive manner. Lord Rama is never depicted in this manner. He is always gentle, kind, and loving."



In January 2020, when several masked men entered the JNU campus, New Delhi and attacked the students and teachers with rods and sticks, Kriti had taken to her Twitter and written, "It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers are being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game! Stooping so low for political agendas! Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman?". Now, this tweet has resurfaced on social media with people quote-tweeting the same with comments such as, "@kritisanon is clueless. No wonder what a pathetic picture she has chosen where they are not even aware how to do costumes and everyone looks like a Mughal".

Here are some of the social media reactions calling for the boycott of Adipurush:

Ravan had a Pushpak vahan to travel not a demon bat not even he was demon he was Brahmin and most religious personality #BoycottAadipurush #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #boycottTSeries #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/IveVJvjYtR — Anamika (@maa_ki_ladoo) October 3, 2022

A lot of liberals had issue with the look of Lord Hanuman. They are now okay to depict Lord Rama in an aggressive manner.



Lord Rama is never depicted in this manner. He is always gentle, kind and loving.#BoycottAadipurush #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/8dfLwwXgRk October 4, 2022

@kritisanon is clueless. No wonder what a pathetic picture she has chosen where they are not even aware how to do costumes and everyone looks like a Mughal https://t.co/7gDTj3Ej1B October 3, 2022

Hey @kritisanon, do you think that JNU students who shouted Bharat Tere Tukde Honge were right & @narendramodi govt was being political , and you want us to believe you are Sita in #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/rnwY5NOTeK — Avinash Choubey (@avinashchoubey) October 3, 2022

Adipurush, bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on January 12, 2023.