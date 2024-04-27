Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave conditions in these states, check forecast here

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave conditions in these states, check forecast here

IMD predicts severe heatwave across India till April 30, with temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for extreme heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, with predictions of lasting for the next five days. This raises concerns for potential heat-related illnesses and heat strokes among the populace.

Additionally, heatwave alerts have been issued for isolated pockets in Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and East Uttar Pradesh. Similar weather patterns are anticipated in West Uttar Pradesh from today until April 29th, and in Konkan from April 27th to April 29th. IMD forecasts indicate the likelihood of heatwave conditions in isolated areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and East Uttar Pradesh during this period.

Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance has been observed over south Iran in the middle and upper tropospheric levels, potentially inducing a cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan in the lower tropospheric levels. This could lead to scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and possibly hailstorms, over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from today until April 28th.

Likewise, isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Punjab on the 27th to the 28th of April, and over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on the 27th. Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh may also experience similar weather conditions today. There is a probability of isolated hailstorms in Punjab and Haryana on April 27th.

 

