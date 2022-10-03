Search icon
Adipurush teaser: Sharad Kelkar dubs for Prabhas after Baahubali, netizens say 'his voice is the only good thing'

Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in the leading roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

Adipurush-Prabhas-Sharad Kelkar/Twitter

The first poster and teaser of the highly anticipated film Adipurush, based on the Hindi epic Ramayana, were released on Sunday, October 2 on the banks of the river Sarayu in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh play the characters of Rama, Ravana, Sita, and Laxmana in Om Raut's mythological film.

Though the teaser has been highly criticised for the 'cartoonish and horrible VFX', one aspect that has united the netizens in appreciating the one-minute and forty-six seconds clip is Sharad Kelkar's voice. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor had previously dubbed for Prabhas for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali films. Here is the 2018 photo that Sharad shared with the Salaar actor and wrote, "The face and the voice finally in one frame. I'm honoured thankyou".

Netizens took to Twitter and shared their excitement on hearing Sharad's voice in the teaser. One user wrote, "Ye kyaa bana diya #OmRaut, 500 cr kahan gaye, Only gud thing in teaser is #SharadKelkar voice and BGM", while another user tweeted, "What is this yaar? Why is he making such movies? I haven't seen worse VFX than this, people used better VFX in Matrix and so many movies. Entire movie looks stupid, only good thing was voiceover by #SharadKelkar. Not impressed by #AdipurushTeaser".

Check out some other reactions on the micro-blogging platform here:

The Ramayana-based epic is directed by Om Raut who is uniting with Saif Ali Khan again after his last directorial Tanhai: The Unsung Warrior in which the Vikram Vedha actor also played the negative role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore. Sharad Kelkar portrayed the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 2020 historical action film. Ajay Devgn shared the National Film Award for Best Actor, along with Suriya, for his sincere performance in the titular role.

READ | Adipurush teaser: Netizens express disappointment over Saif Ali Khan's Ravan look, compare it with Mughal invaders

Coming back to Adipurush, the big-budget film by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

