Adipurush teaser: Sharad Kelkar dubs for Prabhas after Baahubali, netizens say 'his voice is the only good thing'

The first poster and teaser of the highly anticipated film Adipurush, based on the Hindi epic Ramayana, were released on Sunday, October 2 on the banks of the river Sarayu in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh play the characters of Rama, Ravana, Sita, and Laxmana in Om Raut's mythological film.

Though the teaser has been highly criticised for the 'cartoonish and horrible VFX', one aspect that has united the netizens in appreciating the one-minute and forty-six seconds clip is Sharad Kelkar's voice. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor had previously dubbed for Prabhas for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali films. Here is the 2018 photo that Sharad shared with the Salaar actor and wrote, "The face and the voice finally in one frame. I'm honoured thankyou".

Netizens took to Twitter and shared their excitement on hearing Sharad's voice in the teaser. One user wrote, "Ye kyaa bana diya #OmRaut, 500 cr kahan gaye, Only gud thing in teaser is #SharadKelkar voice and BGM", while another user tweeted, "What is this yaar? Why is he making such movies? I haven't seen worse VFX than this, people used better VFX in Matrix and so many movies. Entire movie looks stupid, only good thing was voiceover by #SharadKelkar. Not impressed by #AdipurushTeaser".

Check out some other reactions on the micro-blogging platform here:

What is this yaar? Why is he making such movies? I haven't seen worse VFX than this, people used better VFX in Matrix and so many movies. Entire movie looks stupid, only good thing was voice over by #SharadKelkar . Not impressed by #AdipurushTeaser — An Intelligent Analyst (@Devendr36192345) October 2, 2022

#AdipurushTeaser: don't know what to say as of now, tbh was expecting something else from #Adipurush, not an animated film. But #Ramayan is epic in its own way. Cast looks grand, VFX is not upto mark, Jai Shri Ram BGM is. Looking forward to the trailer. #SharadKelkar voice pic.twitter.com/IVqGH9XLD3 — maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) October 2, 2022

The only good thing about #AdipurushTeaser was #SharadKelkar’s voice.



Just 2 days ago, I had tweeted that #SaifAliKhan is an actor who NEVER gives bad performance. Seems the record will break



Wanna forget this teaser like a bad dream. Hope the film is better#Adipurush — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 2, 2022

I am highly disappointed with #Adipurush teaser

Actors look solid#Prabhas mass #SaifAliKhan what a actor

But this looks so odd total animation

Yaar kyun kiya aisa

I actually wanted this to be good !

Btw #SharadKelkar voice October 2, 2022

The Ramayana-based epic is directed by Om Raut who is uniting with Saif Ali Khan again after his last directorial Tanhai: The Unsung Warrior in which the Vikram Vedha actor also played the negative role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore. Sharad Kelkar portrayed the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 2020 historical action film. Ajay Devgn shared the National Film Award for Best Actor, along with Suriya, for his sincere performance in the titular role.



Coming back to Adipurush, the big-budget film by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.