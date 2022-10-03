Adipurush teaser: Netizens express disappointment over Saif Ali Khan's Ravan look, compare it with Mughal invaders

Saif Ali Khan as Ravan/Twitter

Adipurush teaser: The first teaser and poster of Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, that stars actors Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Laxman, was unveiled on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana.

Adipurush has grabbed the eyeballs since its inception. Fans had been waiting for an update about the film and finally on Sunday (October 2) the makers announced the film's release date and unveiled its first poster.

While the teaser left a section of cinemagoers absolutely mesmerised, another section pointed out that the VFX was 'horrible and cartoonish'. Additionally, many users also pointed out that Saif Ali Khan looked more like the Mughal invader Taimur (Timur) than Raavan, who was a Shiv bhakt and took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

"Am I the only one who thinks Saif looks more like an IsIamic invαժer than Ravan in #Adipurush?" asked Twitter user. "Ravaan was a prominent Brahmin, a great warrior, Tilakdhari hindu not an Islamic jihadi such as Aurangazeb/Shahzahan/Taimur (Saif look like same in #Adipurush ). Totally #disappointed," wrote another user. "He is looking more like Babar or Aurangzeb or Taimur but certainly not like Ravan," pointed out yet another user.

Check out some reactions to Saif Ali Khan's Ravan look in Adipurush below:

Meanwhile, the film's first poster showcases Prabhas as Lord Ram, kneeling down and holding a bow and arrow while aiming it at the sky.

The upcoming mythological film is Om's new directorial venture after his last blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.