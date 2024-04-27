Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rasikh Dar power DC to 10-run win over MI

Meet man who started his journey as 12th-grade passout, built Rs 25000 crore company, his net worth is…

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya confirms her break up with co-contestant Samarth Jurel: 'Zabardasti ghaseetenge to...'

'If I don’t get a chance despite...': Shubman Gill makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rasikh Dar power DC to 10-run win over MI

Meet man who started his journey as 12th-grade passout, built Rs 25000 crore company, his net worth is…

7 common weight loss myths

7 happiest countries in the world

Benefits of drinking black coffee before a workout

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya confirms her break up with co-contestant Samarth Jurel: 'Zabardasti ghaseetenge to...'

Alaya F says Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure didn't bother her: 'The reviews aren’t...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who started his journey as 12th-grade passout, built Rs 25000 crore company, his net worth is…

Numerous success stories serve as a source of motivation for people. Dinesh Thakkar's journey is one such story that exemplifies his tenacity, drive, and commitment.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 07:33 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Numerous success stories serve as a source of motivation for people. Dinesh Thakkar's journey is one such story that exemplifies his tenacity, drive, and commitment. He entered the highly competitive financial industry as a 12th grade dropout, but he broke with tradition and founded Angel Broking, one of India's top financial services firms. With a market valuation of more than Rs 25000 crore as of April 27, 2024, Angel One exemplifies Thakkar's spirit of entrepreneurship. Aside from his achievements in finance, Thakkar's love of exotic cars has taken him outside the realm of traditional banking. From two-wheelers to dream cars, each represents a significant turning point in his life. This passion has also led him to the real estate market, where he has designed opulent homes that are a reflection of his ambition and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

It was not easy for him to build his empire from such lowly beginnings. But Thakkar never lost focus on his objectives as he worked his way up to success. His social media accounts are filled with an impressive array of high-end cars, including the Lamborghini Sterrato, Mercedes EQE, BMW i7, and more.

Even with his enormous success, Thakkar has remained steadfastly humble and persistent. He credits perseverance, hard work, and a never-say-die mentality for his successes. Dinesh Thakkar's net worth, according to Times Now reports, is estimated to be around Rs 3,000 crore, which is a testament to his remarkable success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 90s top Bollywood actress, who gave hits with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, one mistake ended career; has now become…

Meet actress who was in love with Dev Anand, rejected superhit film for shocking reason, then quit acting, is now..

Gautam Singhania’s estranged wife Nawaz Modi faces major setback, wants Rs 58340000000 for…

Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Meet actress, who worked as waitress, was confused for drug peddler, bullied over looks, now owns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement