Meet man who started his journey as 12th-grade passout, built Rs 25000 crore company, his net worth is…

Numerous success stories serve as a source of motivation for people. Dinesh Thakkar's journey is one such story that exemplifies his tenacity, drive, and commitment. He entered the highly competitive financial industry as a 12th grade dropout, but he broke with tradition and founded Angel Broking, one of India's top financial services firms. With a market valuation of more than Rs 25000 crore as of April 27, 2024, Angel One exemplifies Thakkar's spirit of entrepreneurship. Aside from his achievements in finance, Thakkar's love of exotic cars has taken him outside the realm of traditional banking. From two-wheelers to dream cars, each represents a significant turning point in his life. This passion has also led him to the real estate market, where he has designed opulent homes that are a reflection of his ambition and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

It was not easy for him to build his empire from such lowly beginnings. But Thakkar never lost focus on his objectives as he worked his way up to success. His social media accounts are filled with an impressive array of high-end cars, including the Lamborghini Sterrato, Mercedes EQE, BMW i7, and more.

Even with his enormous success, Thakkar has remained steadfastly humble and persistent. He credits perseverance, hard work, and a never-say-die mentality for his successes. Dinesh Thakkar's net worth, according to Times Now reports, is estimated to be around Rs 3,000 crore, which is a testament to his remarkable success.