Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star

As it is the birthday of India's OG pan-India star of the 2010s, here is a throwback to memorable characters played by Prabhas.
Happy Birthday Prabhas: With SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, India got its first pan-India star in the 2010s, Prabhas. With the mega success of the Baahubli franchise, a Telugu star became a nationwide sensation overnight. So, on the occasion of Rebel star's 42nd birthday, let's take a look back at some of the characters that are still best remembered. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Eeswar
Let's start with the movie where Prabhas entered into the lives of filmgoers. The 2022 actioner Eeswar was the debut film of Prabhas, and his fans still consider his character of rebellious Eeswar as one of the best 'angry young man' characters.
2. Prabha aka Prabhas
Prabhas is known as the 'Darling' to his fans. He earned this title after the 2010 romantic-comedy Darling. Kajal Aggarwal starrer was super-successful at the box office, and it was a tailor-made film for the actor.
3. Billa
Before Prabhas become Darling to his fans, he was hailed as the merciless, stylish gangster Billa. The actor played the titular character to such perfection that his fans still consider him the best Don has ever seen on screen. Owing to the birthday celebrations, the 4K version of Billa is playing in Telugu state cinemas and even overseas. If you wish to know the crazy reactions to re-release, check out Twitter with #Billa4k.
4. Saaho
This may be the weakest entry in the list, but Prabhas tried to break from his larger-than-life character after the blockbuster Baahubali, and he did a fabulous job in Saaho. From being an undercover agent to super chor, to a dutiful son, Prabhas kept the suspense around his character throughout the film. That's why we have added Siddharth Nandan Saaho to the list.
5. Amarendra Baahubali
We will end our list with a character that made Prabhas a nationwide sensation. SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali series is responsible for giving Prabhas, his most memorable character, a dutiful son, a loyal lover, and a fearless king, Amarendra Baahubali.