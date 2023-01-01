Animal first look: Ranbir Kapoor wields an axe in deadly avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga film

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal/T-Series Twitter

The makers of Animal released the first look of Ranbir Kapoor from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime thriller on January 1, 2023. Sharing the deadly photo on its social media handles, the production house T-Series wrote, "Brave & ready to take over 2023! It’s the year of #Animal".

Apart from Ranbir, the crime thriller also features some notable actors such as Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was supposed to star as the leading lady in the project but she stepped out due to scheduling conflicts with Imtiaz Ali's biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in which Diljit Dosanjh will portray the famous singer.

Before Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. It was the official Hindi remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy in which Vijay Deverakonda gave an incredible performance in the titular role.



In an interaction during RRR promotions, director SS Rajamouli asked Sandeep if Ranbir Kapoor's character in his upcoming film Animal will be similar to his previous characters Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh. The latter answered, "There's violence, but the characters are not the same. I used to ask my ADs if there are shades of Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy in Animal. But no, the plot and characters are different. The only common thread between both films is that they are character-driven stories."

Animal is a pan-India project that will be released in all southern languages as well as Hindi on the Independence Day weekend on August 11, 2023. The film will clash at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's next film The Vaccine War, which is based on India's battle with Covid-19. The Vaccine War will release in cinemas on Independence Day, 2023.



