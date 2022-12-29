Ranbir Kapoor proposing to Alia Bhatt in unseen photo breaks the internet

Credit: Alia Bhatt fans/Twitter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. They often give us goals, and the recent viral photo is proof. In the unseen pic that is now going viral, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen proposing to Alia Bhatt.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had talked about the surprise proposal when she appeared at Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan 7. She said that it was a special and private moment for her that she never wants to share with people. Therefore, ever since the photo has been shared by fans, a section of people asked it to delete.

One of them wrote, “the picture is viral so it's impossible to control, it will be shared, but I'm asking the fans and people who are loving ranbir & alia, please delete the picture if you made a post about it.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt dropped a video in which she shared photos and moments that were not shared on social media. The reel consists of unseen photos from her vacations, pre-wedding festivities, and pregnancy. She also shared moments in which she's posing with her mother Soni Razdan, and her pet cat.

If you keep pausing the reel and observe the photos closely. You will see the dish that Alia had in her second trimester. You will also spot a glimpse of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. The video also includes a few glimpses of her London vacation with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia shared the video with the caption, "Pics that never made it to the gram." The video starts with bubbly Alia holding a camera, and it is followed by a series of photos. The reel also includes a photo of a bowl of Muesli, with the caption "what I ate everyday for three months in my second trimester." Even Ranbir's shirt and hand will be spotted, but for that, you will need an eagle eye to detect it.

