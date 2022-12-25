Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose for paps at Kapoor family Christmas lunch, netizens call them 'favourite couple'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor/Viral Bhayani Instagram

The power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch on the festive occasion on Sunday. While Ranbir rocked his bearded look in smart casuals, Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a floral dress. The two posed for paparazzi happily outside Kunal Kapoor's residence, which hosted the family get-together.

The video was shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle and has been trending on social media. Netizens and their fans reacted to the clip as they called Ranbir and Alia their 'favourite couple' and 'best couple' in the comments sections.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an excellent 2022 with respect to their personal lives and as well as professional lives as the two of them tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close friends and even became parents to their daughter Raha on November 6.

On the work front, they both starred in the biggest Bollywood film of the year, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure epic has collected over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office becoming the only Hindi film to touch the coveted figure in 2022.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which earned her critical and commercial acclaim. She even made her debut as the producer with the dark comedy Darlings which starred her, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the leading roles. The actress was also seen in SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR.

On the other hand, Ranbir was seen in the period action drama Shamshera. The Karan Malhotra directorial received negative reviews from the audience and critics and eventually, turned out to be a box office failure. The film starred Ranbir in double roles as the titular character and Balli, Shamshera's son.



