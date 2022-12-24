Alia Bhatt aces upside-down yoga pose weeks after daughter Raha's birth, fans say 'you are so amazing'

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt gave motivational goals with her latest Instagram post in which she went upside down to attempt the inversion yoga pose, just weeks after delivering her daughter Raha on November 6. The Brahmastra actress also opened up on her post-partum journey and shared tips for 'fellow mamas' in a lengthy caption she posted along with the picture.

"One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today", Alia, who has been a part of four critically and commercially acclaimed films this year, wrote.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress further added, "To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go). Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body the love and support that it gave you is the least we can do. P.S. - everybody is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise."

Her fans and followers heaped praises on the Student of the Year actress in the comments section as they lauded her inspirational post and called her amazing. Sonu Sood, who himself is a strong practitioner of yoga, replied with a hilarious comment that read, "By mistake u posted your pic upside down". Ishaan Khatter also jumped in and wrote, "mama alia you are even more amazing :) big ups!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has two interesting projects lined up for release next year. She will first be seen opposite her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which releases on April 28. Her next film is the Hollywood spy action thriller Heart of Stone led by the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.



READ | Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters