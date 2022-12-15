Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters

Take a look at the actors who portrayed real-life inspirational figures on screen in 2022.
This year, we had some amazing shows and films that told stories of people who have been lost in time. From Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi to R Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan, here are some of the actors who have portrayed real-life characters flawlessly on screen in 2022. (All images: File photos)
1. Gangubai Harjeevandas - Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the tale of Gangubai, played to perfection by Alia Bhatt, a commercial sex worker who rose to incredible amounts of fame for her work in her profession and beyond.
2. Nambi Narayanan - R Madhavan in Rocketry
In Rocketry, R Madhavan plays the role of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan who was once accused of espionage. Madhavan mastered the role so well that even the physical resemblance between him and Nambi was uncanny.
3. Mithali Raj - Taapsee Pannu in Shabaash Mithu
Shabaash Mithu featured a strong performance from Taapsee Pannu as she brings the story of Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, on screen. The actress got rave reviews for her solid act.
4. Vikram Sarabhai - Ishwak Singh in Rocket Boys
Considered the Father of the Indian Space Program, Vikram Sarabhai’s journey was hardly shown on the screen until and unless Ishwak Singh was picked up in the Rocket Boys, in which Homi J. Bhabha was played by Jim Sarbh.
5. IPS Amit Lodha - Karan Tacker in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Karan Tacker was seen in Khakee The Bihar Chapter, where he portrayed IPS Amit Lodha. The story is based on Amit's book Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught.
6. Captain Vikrant Khanna - Ajay Devgn in Runaway 34
Ajay Devgn tells the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna in his own directorial Runway 34, which is inspired by an aviation incident on a Jet Airways flight from Dubai to Kochi in 2015 in which Vikrant’s heroic decision saved so many lives.