An Action Hero star Ayushmann Khurrana calls THIS actress 'biggest superstar in the country'

Ayushmann Khurrana is awaiting the release of his next film An Action Hero, slated to release in cinemas this Friday, December 2. In a recent interview, when the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor was asked to name 'the biggest superstar in the country, instead of naming a male actor, he chose Alia Bhatt.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, when Ayushmann was asked to name his favourite pan-India star, he immediately took Alia's name and added, "Do superhit di hai usne, Gangubai Kathiawadi aur Brahmastra (She has delivered two superhit films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Usse badi superstar kon hai? (Who is the biggest superstar than her?)".

He added, "Humesha hum baat karte hai male superstar ki (we often talk about male superstars), but she is actually the biggest superstar in the country. The actor even mentioned that the Student of the Year actress has also starred in two successful films this year, namely RRR and Darlings. In the same interview, Ayushmann even expressed his desire to work with Alia as he has't been paired up with her in any of the movies yet.



Meanwhile, talking about An Action Hero, the upcoming actioner features Ayushmann playing a successful actor in the Hindi film industry who gets embroiled in a cat-and-mouse chase with Jaideep Ahlawat after one of his fans gets murdered on his film's sets. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L Rai.

An Action Hero will be Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.