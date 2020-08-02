Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, Abhishek to still remain hospitalized

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus. After being in the isolation ward in Nanavati hospital for nearly 22 days, Big B can now go back home. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan will continue being treated in the hospital since he has tested positive again. The 'Breathe' actor shared the news on his Twitter.

Sharing folded hands emoji, Abhishek Bachchan shared that Big B has tested negative for COVID-19. He tweeted, "my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

Junior Bachchan also shared, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

Here are his tweets:

my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati hospital on the night of July 11. While Amitabh Bachchan was receiving treatment in the isolation ward, Abhishek Bachchan was being treated in the general ward of the hospital.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for the deadly virus on July 12. They were isolating in the house, but had to be admitted in the hospital within a week after showing a few more symptoms like fever. They, too, were recently discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Adgasthya Nanda had tested negative for COVID-19 on July 12. They, too, have been home-isolating since.