Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: India's strong response to US over its comment on CAA

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil power RCB to WPL 2024 final with dominant win over Mumbai Indians Women

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

'Hardik kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai?': Former India pacer slams MI captain for skipping domestic cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: India's strong response to US over its comment on CAA

Water supply to be affected in some parts of Delhi on March 15 and 16; Check affected areas list

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

8 big-budget Bollywood films that got shelved

8 amazing pictures of stars captured by NASA 

10 vegetarian foods for your weight loss diet 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan attends cricket match in Mumbai hours after reports of hospitalisation, shocked fans say...

Meet actor who once drove used car, was isolated in Bollywood, then gave blockbuster, now drives Lamborghini, is worth..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

After attending the cricket match in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan quickly dismissed the reports of his hospitalisation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 11:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan has now reacted to the news reports related to his health and hospitalisation. After attending the ISPL T-10 cricket match, Amitabh rushed towards the exit. In the entourage led by his bodyguards, Amitabh was walking towards his car, and suddenly a reporter greeted the actor and asked about his health. Amitabh recognised him, smiled at him, and told him two words, "Fake News." This statement from Mr Bachchan put all the rumours and even reports related to his health to rest. 

The reporter is from Instant Bollywood, and Amitabh recognised him. The portal uploaded the video, with the caption, "During the @ispl_t10 ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan denied the news of his illness." Amitabh fans rejoiced, hearing his voice rubbishing all the reports related to his hospitalisation and undergoing angioplasty. 

Here's the video of Amitabh Bachchan reacting to his hospitalisation

As soon as the portal shared the video, it went viral instantly. Several fans of the actor exclaimed with joy. A netizen wrote, "Long live mahanayak." Another netizen wrote, "He was hospitalised in the morning but now he is back with the same energy." An internet user wrote, "Good to see Big B back." Another internet user wrote, "Kya ho raha hai."

During the ISPL match, Amitabh was seen wearing a white sweatshirt. In the video, Amitabh was captured enjoying the match and having a conversation in between with Sachin. Even Abhishek was seen having a conversation with the former star cricketer. Viral shared the video on Instagram without a caption, but he added "What" on the video.

In the early hours of Friday, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai. As per reports, Amitabh was taken to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. As per an India TV report, the Kokilaben Hospital that the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but on some clot in his leg. He is currently recovering in the hospital. A timeline for when Amitabh would be discharged and go home was not immediately shared

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app here

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Meet man, NIT graduate, who joined Rs 145000 crore company in 2021, set to lead it as...

Meet IPS officer who cracked UPSC at 22, without coaching, her AIR was...

Delhi NCR weather update: Light rainfall in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad; check latest forecast here

Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Snapdeal, JioMART ban sale, manufacturing of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement