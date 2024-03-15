Watch: Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on his hospitalisation reports, netizens say 'long live mahanayak'

After attending the cricket match in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan quickly dismissed the reports of his hospitalisation.

Amitabh Bachchan has now reacted to the news reports related to his health and hospitalisation. After attending the ISPL T-10 cricket match, Amitabh rushed towards the exit. In the entourage led by his bodyguards, Amitabh was walking towards his car, and suddenly a reporter greeted the actor and asked about his health. Amitabh recognised him, smiled at him, and told him two words, "Fake News." This statement from Mr Bachchan put all the rumours and even reports related to his health to rest.

The reporter is from Instant Bollywood, and Amitabh recognised him. The portal uploaded the video, with the caption, "During the @ispl_t10 ceremony, Amitabh Bachchan denied the news of his illness." Amitabh fans rejoiced, hearing his voice rubbishing all the reports related to his hospitalisation and undergoing angioplasty.

Here's the video of Amitabh Bachchan reacting to his hospitalisation

As soon as the portal shared the video, it went viral instantly. Several fans of the actor exclaimed with joy. A netizen wrote, "Long live mahanayak." Another netizen wrote, "He was hospitalised in the morning but now he is back with the same energy." An internet user wrote, "Good to see Big B back." Another internet user wrote, "Kya ho raha hai."

During the ISPL match, Amitabh was seen wearing a white sweatshirt. In the video, Amitabh was captured enjoying the match and having a conversation in between with Sachin. Even Abhishek was seen having a conversation with the former star cricketer. Viral shared the video on Instagram without a caption, but he added "What" on the video.

In the early hours of Friday, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai. As per reports, Amitabh was taken to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, where he underwent an angioplasty. As per an India TV report, the Kokilaben Hospital that the actor's angioplasty was not done on his heart but on some clot in his leg. He is currently recovering in the hospital. A timeline for when Amitabh would be discharged and go home was not immediately shared

