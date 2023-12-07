Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

Akshay Kumar had issued an apology in April 2022 after facing backlash for featuring in the surrogate advertising of the pan masala brand Vimal.

Akshay Kumar was seen promoting Vimal Elaichi last year, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The Khiladi actor faced a lot of backlash for featuring in the surrogate advertising for the pan masala brand Vimal and decided to end his association with the brand. And now finally, Akshay will not be seen anymore in the brand commercials as his contract has ended with Vimal.

In April 2022, Akshay had apologised to his fans after his Vimal Elaichi ads went on air and he faced criticism for the same . Taking to his Instagram, the National Award-winning actor wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi."

"With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes", he had further added.

In October 2023 this year, a Vimal Elaichi advertisement featuring him aired during the Men's Cricket World Cup. The Pad Man actor then again had to issue a clarification that he has not returned as the brand ambassador of Vimal. "‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news", he had replied to an entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in the big budget actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Slated to release on Eid next year, the film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for helming three blockbusters for Salman Khan - Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.



