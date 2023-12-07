Headlines

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Explore stylish and functional men’s clogs on Amazon

'What right does he have to humiliate PM like this': What Pranab Mukherjee told his daughter about Rahul Gandhi

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Explore stylish and functional men’s clogs on Amazon

7 Inexpensive substitutes of saffron (kesar)

8 cricketers with most runs in one over in Test matches

5 Dangerous snakes found in Goa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

Akshay Kumar had issued an apology in April 2022 after facing backlash for featuring in the surrogate advertising of the pan masala brand Vimal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar was seen promoting Vimal Elaichi last year, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The Khiladi actor faced a lot of backlash for featuring in the surrogate advertising for the pan masala brand Vimal and decided to end his association with the brand. And now finally, Akshay will not be seen anymore in the brand commercials as his contract has ended with Vimal.

In April 2022, Akshay had apologised to his fans after his Vimal Elaichi ads went on air and he faced criticism for the same . Taking to his Instagram, the National Award-winning actor wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi."

"With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes", he had further added.

In October 2023 this year, a Vimal Elaichi advertisement featuring him aired during the Men's Cricket World Cup. The Pad Man actor then again had to issue a clarification that he has not returned as the brand ambassador of Vimal. "‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news", he had replied to an entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in the big budget actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Slated to release on Eid next year, the film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for helming three blockbusters for Salman Khan - Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

READ | Akshay Kumar shares he and Twinkle Khanna have different political views: 'We try to avoid such discussions because...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Armaan Malik says people are attacking him for calling Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor' after Animal: 'Take your hate...'

Get trendy with half moon bags: Discover the latest fashion must have

Explore the great deals on premium quality cotton towels on Amazon

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teasing Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere leaves fans in splits

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE