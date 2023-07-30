Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

Kangana Ranaut indirectly dragged Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and hinted how the actor begged her to date him.

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, shared a series of stories on Instagram after she was told that someone that a person was scamming others and was hacking their account by pretending that he is from the actress’ team.

In her Instagram story, the actress revealed she was also scammed by someone who once pretended to be Hrithik Roshan. She wrote, “Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour...”

She further added, “They buy fake bulk tickets and manipulate collections also inflate to unreasonable proportions.... They also spy and buy Whatsapp data I always see information about my contracts and personal life being exploited.... These are not just talentless stupid people.... They have criminal tendencies... very scary ... @cybercrimehelp.mumbai please take action.”

Kangana then indirectly dragged Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, and hinted how the actor begged her to date him. “Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house and begged me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behaviour he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn't love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices.... He even said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie .... I was beyond appalled... I still can't believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren't humans they are demons ...that's why I am determined to destroy them .... Dharma's main purpose is to destroy Adharma .... That's what Shri Krishna said in Geeta.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2 which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The movie is scheduled to release on September 19. The actress also has Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in a self-directional movie titled Emergency. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.

