Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

Headlines

Opposition parties’ strength to increase from 15 to 24 in Bengaluru unity meet, new attendees to include…

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Bumble users can now send a message even before matching, here’s how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Flop/Disaster Bollywood films that became huge hits on TV

Shah Rukh Khan's action films, ranked from best to worst

Bold photos of glamorous wives of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Pakistan Cricket Board unhappy with ICC's new revenue model, Chairman Sethi demands clarity

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Ashes 2023: Know why England's team is wearing black armbands in the first test against Australia

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sonam Kapoor's old clip from Koffee With Karan where she called her English 'questionable'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut and her tussle with ‘movie mafia’ is never-ending. The actress recently reacted to an old clip of Sonam Kapoor from Koffee With Karan wherein she can be heard calling Kangana’s English “questionable”

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and re-shared an old clip of Sonam Kapoor from Koffee With Karan. The clip showed Karan Johar asking Sonam Kapoor, “If you have the power to give celebrities these aspects who would you give that to - the ability to speak English fluently.” To which Sonam first hesitated but then said, “Kangana has a nice fashion sense but her English is questionable.” \

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English…also that show is officially closed forever.”

She further added, “Please don't miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated, and mocked I showed grace sophistication articulation, and humility which English-speaking gossipy aunties with so-called great upbringing can never…” 

Kangana had earlier also shared a clip of legendary actor Dev Anand and recalled the time when he appreciated her talent and said, “When I was new in films one person who called me often and offered me roles in his directorial films was Dev saab… he was really appreciative of my talent even when I was struggling.” 

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The movie also stars Varun Mitra and Anshul Chauhan among others. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20 and will be clashing with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ganapath. The actress also has Emergency in the pipeline which also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on November 24.

Read Kangana Ranaut trolled for calling Tejas 'India's first aerial action movie', netizens say 'didi competing with Hrithik'

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE