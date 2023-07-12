Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sonam Kapoor's old clip from Koffee With Karan where she called her English 'questionable'.

Kangana Ranaut and her tussle with ‘movie mafia’ is never-ending. The actress recently reacted to an old clip of Sonam Kapoor from Koffee With Karan wherein she can be heard calling Kangana’s English “questionable”

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and re-shared an old clip of Sonam Kapoor from Koffee With Karan. The clip showed Karan Johar asking Sonam Kapoor, “If you have the power to give celebrities these aspects who would you give that to - the ability to speak English fluently.” To which Sonam first hesitated but then said, “Kangana has a nice fashion sense but her English is questionable.” \

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English…also that show is officially closed forever.”

She further added, “Please don't miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated, and mocked I showed grace sophistication articulation, and humility which English-speaking gossipy aunties with so-called great upbringing can never…”

Kangana had earlier also shared a clip of legendary actor Dev Anand and recalled the time when he appreciated her talent and said, “When I was new in films one person who called me often and offered me roles in his directorial films was Dev saab… he was really appreciative of my talent even when I was struggling.”

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The movie also stars Varun Mitra and Anshul Chauhan among others. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20 and will be clashing with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ganapath. The actress also has Emergency in the pipeline which also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on November 24.

