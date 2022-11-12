Aditya Narayan reveals he wants to collaborate with Rihanna, Billie Eilish, says 'I’d sound good singing..'

Photo credit: Instagram

In place of Shawn Mendes, Aditya Narayan provided the voice for the Hindi version of the upcoming animated movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from Sony Pictures. Aditya makes his debut attempt to voice an animated character in the movie. The singer has also expressed a desire to work with worldwide musicians like Rihanna, Billie Eilish, and others.

Talking about global artists and international franchises we would want to be part of, he told News18, “Honestly, we are all global artists now. The world has become smaller thanks to the internet and OTT platforms. You never know who is watching, who is listening to your song and what opportunities it might create. I will be more than happy to collaborate with various international artists and projects. I don’t know about franchises, there is a lot of scopes for India to create its own international franchises so that would be very interesting — to create an international franchise originating in India. There are definitely a few artists with that I would love to collaborate. Rihanna is one of my favourite artists, Sia, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa, I think I’d sound good singing with these talented ladies that I am a huge, huge fan of.”

Aditya Narayan was also asked if he will miss small screen, he said, “Obviously, I will miss it. It’s quite synonymous with me, my name, and who I am. For almost 17 years I have been doing this. I have hosted pretty much every music reality show (laughs). Most importantly, I’ve enjoyed working with my colleagues, they’ve become family now because we’ve collaborated so much over the years. Yes, I am focusing on my musical career at the moment. Acting dekh lenge, everyone knows I am primarily a musician, I love music and I would be absolutely alright spending my life just making music.”

For the unversed, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will release in theatres on November 4.