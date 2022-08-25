Aditya Narayan celebrates 6 months of Tvisha's birth, shares adorable photos with daughter

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan is in a cheerful mood as his little one, daughter Tvisha Narayan Jha has turned 6 months old. Proud papa shared adorable moments of him with Tvisha on his social media and celebrated the happiness with his followers.

In the carousel post, Aditya is captured acting stunned with his little one, and in the other photo, he plants a kiss on the little cutie. Aditya captioned the pictures saying, "6 months ago an angel descended from the heavens. Thank you, our little one, for choosing us @shwetaagarwaljha."

Here's the post

Several of his netizens reacted with love, and they share their good wishes with the singer. Adhyayan Suman dropped hearts emojis. Chitrashi Rawat wrote, "Oh my...how adorable." Nidhi Moon Singh Pathak wrote, "Same to Same Shweta." Vikrant Massey wrote, "Kitna Naaanuuuuuu!!" One of his fan wrote, "Itna pyara koi kaise ho sakta hai @adityanarayanofficial. Tvishu is truly an Angel." Another fan wrote, "Kitni cute hai ye Hyeeee."

Last month, Aditya shared a photo from their vacation dairy on Instagram. In the photo, he is posing with his wife Shweta and cutie Tvisha. Honestly saying, the little one has stolen the limelight from them, and you just can't take your eyes away from her adorablity. Aditya shared the photo with a caption that says, "Decided to visit for our first family holiday with our little Tvisha & I must say that she as well as we are totally loving it."

As soon as Aditya dropped the photo, several netizens were drooling over the cute family. Ananya Chakraborty wrote, "Ki mishtiiii." Jasmin Bhasin, Salim Merchant, and Ali Asgar dropped hearts emoji. A netizen wrote, "Junior Udit Narayan." Another netizen commented, "Awww so cute." "Simply gorgeous and adorable," a user wrote. Another user added, "Tvisha baby kitni cute hai." One of the user commented, "Oleeee babaaaa ..Tvisha is sooo cute."