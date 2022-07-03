Aditya Narayan takes his first family vacation after daughter Tvisha's birth

Aditya Narayan family

Actor-singer-television presenter Aditya Narayan was once a charming chocolate boy, and now, he has evolved into a dedicated family man. After welcoming his daughter Tvisha Narayan with his wife Shweta Narayan, the family their first but much-required vacation at Coorg.

Aditya shared a photo from their vacation dairy on Instagram. In the photo, he is posing with his wife Shweta and cutie Tvisha. Honestly saying, the little one has stolen the limelight from them, and you just can't take your eyes away from her adorablity. Aditya shared the photo with a caption that says, "Decided to visit for our first family holiday with our little Tvisha & I must say that she as well as we are totally loving it."

As soon as Aditya dropped the photo, several netizens were drooling over the cute family. Ananya Chakraborty wrote, "Ki mishtiiii." Jasmin Bhasin, Salim Merchant, and Ali Asgar dropped hearts emoji. A netizen wrote, "Junior Udit Narayan." Another netizen commented, "Awww so cute." "Simply gorgeous and adorable," a user wrote. Another user added, "Tvisha baby kitni cute hai." One of the user commented, "Oleeee babaaaa ..Tvisha is sooo cute."

Aditya took to social media and left his fans in awe with the beautiful photo in which one can see the singer's wife, former actress Shweta Agarwal holding their two-month-old daughter Tvisha, as the family gets clicked. Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, in February. Their daughter is named Tvisha Narayan Jha. Sharing the photo, Aditya wrote alongside it, "Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world."